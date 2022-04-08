Some Miramar residents found themselves stuck at home after a truck damaged telephone lines in the area.

The dump truck brought down the cables in the area of Island Drive and Granada Boulevard, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

A viewer told 7News that residents couldn’t leave their homes because there was no one available to remove the telephone lines laying on the cars and driveways.

No injuries were reported.

