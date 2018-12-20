Miramar power outage affecting traffic

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A power outage in Miramar is affecting traffic, leading police to direct motorists at a major intersection.

A power line came down at the intersection of University Drive and Pembroke Road, around 2 p.m. Thursday.

About two dozen residents in Miramar have been left without power, as of 4 p.m.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as power crews tended to a power line that was down near the intersection.

Police are currently directing traffic in the area. All lanes appear to be open.

The power outage affected a nearby Walmart, scaring shoppers outside.

Police responded to the store to make sure everything was OK. The power has since been restored to the store.

Nearby North Perry Airport officials also said they were affected by the power outage but had a generator on hand.

