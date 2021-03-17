Miramar Police seek public’s help in search for missing teen

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen.

The search is on for 18-year-old Christopher Andujar.

Officials said Andujar was last seen along the 8400 block of Miramar Parkway, at 8 p.m., Monday. He is said to normally travel on foot around the Sherman Circle area and frequents local parks, Walmart and Walgreens.

Missing Endangered: Christopher Andujar, 18, was last seen near the 8400 block of Miramar Blvd on 3/15/21. He suffers from health issues that require daily medication. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact police immediately. #MissingPerson #MiramarPD pic.twitter.com/BbdI2kKJf9 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) March 16, 2021

The 18-year-old stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Andujar has black hair, brown eyes and a surgical scar on his chest.

He suffers from health issues that require daily medication, according to police.

If you have any information on Andujar’s whereabouts, call Miramar Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

