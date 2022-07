MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is wanted by Miramar Police for groping two women.

Police said it happened Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

The first incident was along 21st Street and Southwest 9th Avenue.

The second time was on the 9600 block of Miramar Boulevard.

If you have any information on who this might be, you are urged to call Miramar Police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.