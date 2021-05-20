Miramar Police search for missing endangered woman

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing endangered woman.

The search is on for 67-year-old Bertha Jean Tyson.

Tyson was last seen leaving her home in a black Toyota Tacoma.

Missing Endangered Adult: Bertha Tyson was last seen driving a black 2016 Toyota Tacoma, FL Tag LZL P39. She suffers from memory loss and may be disoriented. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police immediately. #MissingPerson #MiramarPD pic.twitter.com/Z5yGzsPj9q — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 19, 2021

Police believe she suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miramar Police.

