MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Ingrid Francis, 69, was last seen at her home, at around noon, Monday.

Police said a neighbor saw her walking eastbound on Granada Boulevard.

She was wearing black pants and a green shirt with dots and flowers.

Francis stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miramar Police.

