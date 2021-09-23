MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man, they said, stole from a person with an intellectual disability.

The man pretended to be in need of help in a parking lot of a Publix grocery store along Miramar Parkway south of Monarch Lakes Boulevard, last month.

He then stole the wallet of the man who helped him.

The crook took $40 in cash and tried to withdraw money from an ATM, according to police.

He was driving a white Hyundai SUV.

If you have any information on this theft, call police.

