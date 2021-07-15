MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are asking for residents to be vigilant after two men posed as Florida Power and Light workers and burglarized an elderly woman’s home.

According to police, the men posed as FPL representatives and showed up at the 81-year-old victim’s home along Southwest 66th Avenue and 19th Street at around 5:30 p.m. on June 25.

Doorbell surveillance video captured the moment one of the crooks was talking to Dianne Reeves. According to Reeves, the men said they needed her to meet them in her backyard to talk to her about relocating her meters.

She then met one of the men in her backyard while the other, according to police, was inside of her home stealing valuable possessions.

Investigators said more than $250,000 worth of jewelry was taken from the home.

After a couple of minutes, Reeves went back into her home and realized what had happened.

“The things that they took from me, it’s not the monetary value, it’s so many sentimental things over the years,” said Reeves as she fought back tears, “my wedding ring, my engagement ring, pieces of jewelry my mother had given me.”

Authorities are advising residents to always ask for identification before letting anyone on their property.

Detectives said the two men were believed to be driving a white SUV.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

