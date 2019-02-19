Miramar Police release video of drive-by shooting

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police have released new video of a dangerous drive-by shooting.

The shooting occurred along the 7,700 block of Meridian Street, just before 6 p.m., on Feb. 10.

A man could be seen pulling up to a Miramar home in a silver Nissan Maxima.

Someone inside the vehicle could then be seen opening the passenger door and firing multiple rounds at the home before fleeing the scene.

Bullets struck the home and nearby vehicles in the area.

Video showed an unidentified man approaching the home about an hour before the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

