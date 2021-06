MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police have safely located a missing woman.

Ingrid Francis, 69, was last seen at her home, at around noon, Monday.

Police said a neighbor saw her walking eastbound on Granada Boulevard.

On Tuesday morning, police said Francis was located safely.

Update: We are happy to report Ingrid Francis has been located safely. We appreciate everyone who assisted in locating her. #Missing #Recovered pic.twitter.com/ot2QcSjRZo — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) June 1, 2021

