MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A bizarre case of road rage that left a Miramar Police cruiser with some minor damage was caught on camera.

According to Miramar Police, the officer was driving down Interstate 75 when the driver of a light colored sedan cut off the cruiser just before the Miramar Parkway exit, at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

Dashcam video recorded by another motorist shows the driver of the sedan slamming on their brakes right after cutting off the squad car.

The officer tried to change lanes, but the driver moved right along with him. Investigators believe the motorist fled the scene shortly after.

Officials said the cruiser sustained some minor damage, but the officer was not hurt.

Miramar Police confirmed there have been no arrests or citations from their department as a result of this incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

