Miramar Police Chief Dexter M. Williams announces retirement

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Chief Dexter M. Williams announced he has retired after serving on the force for more than 27 years.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning.

Under his guidance, the department instituted the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together program and the Hispanic Outreach Law Enforcement Academy.

Assistant Chief Leonard Burgess has been appointed Interim Chief of Police.

