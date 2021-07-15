MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are asking for residents to be vigilant after two men posing as Florida Power and Light workers used a distraction tactic to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from an elderly woman’s home.

According to police, the men posed as FPL representatives and showed up at 81-year-old Dianne Reeves’ home along Southwest 66th Avenue and 19th Street at around 5:30 p.m. on June 25.

Doorbell surveillance video captured the moment one of the crooks was talking to Reeves. The subject was seen wearing a dark colored face mask and a red or orange baseball cap.

Reeves said she lives alone, something she believes the thieves knew when they knocked on her door.

According to Reeves, the man who spoke to her said he needed her to meet him in her backyard to talk to her about relocating her meters.

“He asked me to come outside. He wanted to show me that he was going to change my meter,” she said, “and it kind of didn’t make sense, but I said, ‘OK.'”

She then met one of the men in her backyard while the other, according to police, went inside of her home and stole valuable possessions.

After a few minutes, the men left. Reeves said she went back into her home and realized what had happened.

“As I walked through my house, I caught my bedroom, and I saw a couple of drawers laying there. I knew immediately that I had been robbed,” she said.

Investigators said the thieves managed to steal most of Reeves’ jewelry, estimated at more than $250,000, in a matter of minutes.

Reeves said she usually doesn’t respond when she doesn’t recognize the person who is standing at her door. This time, she wishes she had not made an exception.

“The things that they took from me, it’s not the monetary value, it’s so many sentimental things over the years,” said Reeves as she fought back tears, “my wedding ring, my engagement ring, pieces of jewelry my mother had given me, pieces of jewelry that I’d bought for my husband. All of those things are so irreplaceable.”

Reeves said she doesn’t want what happened to her to happen to someone else.

“If they can do it to me, they can do it to any other person, elderly or not,” she said.

Authorities advise residents to always ask for identification before letting anyone on their property.

“My advice? Number one, no one answer the door, and number two, if you do talk to them, make sure they show you ID,” said Reeves.

Detectives said the two men were believed to be driving a white SUV.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

