Miramar middle school student receives shooting threat from unknown number

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police will assign additional officers at Glades Middle School after a student received a threat from an unknown number.

A student of the school, located along the 16000 block of Southwest 48th Court, received a text Tuesday night alerting him of a shooting, police said.

Police said the student read the threatening message and told his parents, who contacted authorities.

(1/2) A Glades Middle School student received a text message, from an unknown number, alerting him of a shooting tomorrow at the school. The student told his parents, who contacted authorities. (Continued) — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 6, 2019

(2/2) As we continue to investigate to determine the credibility of this threat, out of an abundance of caution, additional police officers have been assigned to the school tomorrow. #SeeSomethingSaySomething — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 6, 2019

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.