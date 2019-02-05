Miramar middle school student receives shooting threat from unknown number

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police will assign additional officers at Glades Middle School after a student received a threat from an unknown number.
A student of the school, located along the 16000 block of Southwest 48th Court, received a text Tuesday night alerting him of a shooting, police said.
Police said the student read the threatening message and told his parents, who contacted authorities.
