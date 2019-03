MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam was sworn in for a second term.

Messam took the oath for office at a ceremony inside Miramar City Hall, Wednesday night.

The 44-year-old Democrat recently launched an exploratory committee to examine a possible run for president.

Messam told supporters he’ll have more to say about that by the end of March.

