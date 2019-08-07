Miramar hosts Career and Education Fair

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida businesses gave job seekers a chance to get their foot in the door in Miramar.

The city of Miramar hosted its annual “Career and Education Fair” to give applicants the opportunity to check out several open positions, Wednesday morning.

The fair took place at the Miramar Cultural Center.

Companies like Spirit Airlines, Carnival Cruise Line and many more set up shop to speak with job seekers.

WSVN 7News was a proud sponsor of this event.

