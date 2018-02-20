Miramar High School plans tribute for Stoneman Douglas High

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar High School is planning a tribute to those affected by the Stoneman Douglas High shooting.

According to a tweet by Miramar High School principal Maria Formoso, students and staff are being asked to wear burgundy and/or silver, Tuesday. The shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School resulted in 17 deaths.

Patriots: Please wear burgundy and/or silver on Tuesday. Let’s show Stoneman Douglas that the Miramar Patriots are thinking and praying for them! #BrowardStrong pic.twitter.com/Qo45G5TXNX — Principal Formoso (@msformoso) February 18, 2018

“Let’s show Stoneman Douglas that the Miramar Patriots are thinking and praying for them! #BrowardStrong,” Formoso wrote in the tweet.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.