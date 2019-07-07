Miramar firefighters pull driver from burning car after Turnpike crash

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Miramar pulled a driver to safety after they were involved in a fiery crash along the Florida Turnpike in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the wreck along the northbound lanes near Red Road, Sunday morning.

First responders arrived to find the car on its side and the engine compartment on fire. They located the driver and pulled him out of the burning car.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

Officials said the department’s battalion chief was on his way to the scene of the crash when the front of his vehicle was clipped. He was not injured.

