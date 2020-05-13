Miramar announces it will furlough all city employees

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Miramar announced that it will be furloughing all city employees beginning June 11.

The mayor of Miramar says it’s a necessary step.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said, “We basically have decided to put a very measured approach in terms of how we weather this storm, like many other cities across this country.”

Messam said the city’s general fund will likely take a $24 million hit.

Messam explained why the hit could be so substantial.

Messam said, “In terms of our share of intergovernmental revenue that we receive from gas taxes, fees for services that the city has not been able to be in a position to charge because of stay-at-home orders, and us closing our facilities.”

Messam said the decision wasn’t made lightly.

Messam said, “Before we make these types of decisions, our city manager and our city administration assess all the risks. They assess all the challenges and come forward with the best possible plan moving forward.”

A memo sent out by the city manager on Wednesday said, “Specifically, each employee will be furloughed for eight hours each week from June 11, 2020 to December 9, 2020.”

The furlough includes first responders.

Rod Skirvin of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association said, “It just has a chilling effect on all the police officers around the county.”

Skirvin thinks the furloughs could impact the level of service police forces are providing to residents.

Skirvin said, “If these slashes to the budget are going to happen, we feel that public safety should be the last to be hit.”

The head of the firefighter’s union in Miramar said, “At the end of the day, we were hired to provide a service to the citizens of Miramar, and no matter what we’re going to continue to provide that.”

Messam said, “There will not be a decrease in the level of service for our residents.”

