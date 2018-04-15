Miracle Mile unveils new additions in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds gathered in Coral Gables for the unveiling of the new additions to Miracle Mile.

The new additions and improvements made their debut during the Miracle Mile Back to Beautiful event, Saturday.

The long remodeling process saw the addition of expanded sidewalks, improved lighting, outdoor dining and public art.

Guests spent their day enjoying live music, artist drawing charicatures and activities hosted by local businesses.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables, the City of Coral Gables, and the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce.

