POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunshots rang out in Pompano Beach, shattering the window of a minivan and causing two nearby schools to be temporarily placed on lockdown.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Northwest 12th Avenue and Third Street, just east of Interstate 95 and north of Atlantic Boulevard, Thursday morning.

According to investigators, a silver minivan was shot at. One of the rear driver’s side windows was shattered.

The driver was not hit and stopped a few blocks away.

Blanche Ely High School and Sanders Park Elementary were placed on lockdown while Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies searched for the gunman, but they came up empty-handed.

Both campuses have since reopened.

