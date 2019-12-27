Minimum wage in Florida to increase on Jan. 1

(WSVN) - Florida’s minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1.

Starting Wednesday, Florida’s minimum wage will increase from $8.46 an hour to $8.56 an hour.

Tipped workers will also see an increase from $5.44 an hour to $5.54 an hour.

Florida followed in line with the federal minimum wage until 2004, when a state minimum wage was enacted.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.

In 2020, voters will have the chance to vote on a proposal that would gradually raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour.

If approved, Florida’s minimum wage would increase to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021. Each Sept. 30 after that, the minimum wage will increase by $1.00 until it reaches $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026.

