Minimum age requirement for testing at Amelia Earhart Park lowered to 18 years old

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The minimum age requirement to get tested for COVID-19 at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah has been lowered to 18 years old.

Testing at the site was previously only available to those who are 65 or older and are experiencing symptoms, but on Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo announced the expanded criteria to include those 18 and older who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing will be conducted Monday through Saturday at the park, located at 401 E 65th St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment only.

Patients can only schedule their appointments 72 hours in advance.

To schedule an appointment, call 305-268-4319.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

