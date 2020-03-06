Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy in Tamarac put on lockdown

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy in Tamarac has been placed on a code red lockdown.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school, located along Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 94th Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

It remains unclear why the school has been put on lockdown.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a deputy could be seen on the school’s campus putting a handcuffed individual in the back of a BSO cruiser and checking the contents inside of a backpack.

It is unclear if the arrested individual is a student at the school.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

