Military ships sail into Port Everglades for 28th annual Fleet Week

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Ships from the U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard sailed into Port Everglades as South Florida celebrated Fleet Week.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show the community what we do and how we do it,” said U.S. Navy Adm. Brad Skillman.

Now in its 28th year, Fleet Week saw the arrival of ships like the USS Kearsarge. The amphibious assault ship, based in Norfolk, Virginia, usually goes out on seven month deployments in the Indian Ocean.

“It’s about 2,500 marines, helicopters, a tiltroter aircraft and jets, and we bring all the landing craft,” Skillman said.

The ship was the first to assist Puerto Rico after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

“Kearsarge acted as the command center, and had helicopter support and they put people out to clear roads, inspect and restore hospitals, and make sure that there was public safety available in Puerto Rico,” Skillman said.

Those same marines, Navy sailors and Coast Guard servicemen are spending their week guiding some 9,000 people who signed up for tours throughout the two Navy ships and three Coast Guard vessels.

The USS Detroit from the Naval Station in Mayport, Florida making its debut on the East Coast. One of the newest, fastest and most technologically advanced ships in the U.S. Navy.

“What it’s designed to do is operate and do any submarine warfare, mine warfare and surface warfare,” Skillman.

While in South Florida, the Marines, Sailors and Coast Guard will be lending a hand here on the ground — getting into the community.

“We’ll go and actually put labor in — you know — labor and goods,” Skillman said. “If they need a playground built, we’ll build a playground. They need things painted or repaired, we’ll do that. It’s just essentially, we’ll give back to the communities that we come to.”

Fleet Week will last until Sunday.

