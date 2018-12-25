HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Military service members served up smiles to South Florida families in need on Christmas Day.

The eighth annual military holiday dinner fed homeless residents at Chapman Partnership South Center in Homestead, Tuesday.

Volunteers from the 482nd Fighter Wing and Special Operations Command participated in the special event. They said they are more than happy to give back to the community.

“I’m out here because I like to give back,” said U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Jonathan Gutierrez. “I’ve been very fortunate throughout my life, so I like to give back a little bit to the people who have less than I do.”

Many volunteers are airmen and soldiers from the Homestead Air Reserve Base. Several of them brought their family members as well.

