KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - New cellphone video captured the moments before a group of migrants made their way to shore near Key Biscayne.

Witnesses said there were about 10 to 15 Cubans on the vessel as they approached Bill Baggs State Park on Monday.

Once they made it to shore, they took off before U.S. Border Patrol officers arrived.

