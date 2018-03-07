Middle schooler arrested for bodyslamming Lauderdale Lakes science teacher

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An eighth-grader appeared in juvenile court, Wednesday, accused of bodyslamming a Lauderdale Lakes Middle School teacher.

Fourteen-year-old Joshua Reed was arrested and charged with a felony after, officials said, he bodyslammed a female science teacher.

Students who witnessed the attack said the ordeal was all over a cellphone.

Parent Greg Headley was flabbergasted to hear the news. “Not here. Not here,” he said. “A teacher? Not another student, a teacher.”

According to the affidavit, on March 6, Reed “picked the victim up in the air and took her to the floor aggressively, causing minor injury to the victim.”

“That’s ridiculous. You come here to learn,” Headley said. “I mean, this is an exceptional school right here.”

“He has to be punished for it,” said parent Frances Hutton. “He knows right from wrong. Why did he do it? I don’t know why.”

7News stopped by Reed’s house for a response, but no one answered the door.

Some parents said that these situations can be prevented with proper parenting. “You listen, follow instruction. This is the advice we need to give our kids,” said parent Rose Marclin.

“You hit an adult,” said Headley. “I know that parents did not raise this child like that, so where’s it coming from? Anger?”

The Broward Teachers Union said the teacher involved is now recovering and will not return back to school this week.

Officials are still investigating.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.