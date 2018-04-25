Middle schooler arrested after allegedly bringing marijuana chips to school

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed that middle schoolers that got sick on Tuesday were a result of THC-laced chips.

According to police, the chips, “Weetos Flamin’ Hot,” were laced with marijuana. The chips resemble Cheetos and are in a red bag.

A 15-year-old girl who is accused of bringing the Weetos to Driftwood Middle School has been arrested.

Police said the girl gave the chips to three other students, which resulted in one having to be transported to a nearby hospital.

