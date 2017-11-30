Middle school teacher jailed on sexual allegations involving student

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida middle school teacher has been accused of being sexually inappropriate with students for years is behind bars.

Fifty-one-year-old Wendell Nibbs was a physical education teacher at Brownsville Middle School in Northwest Miami-Dade, but now he faces alarming allegations going back to 2004.

“I was kind of upset about it because he’s a grown man,” said one parent. ” He shouldn’t be messing with little girls.”

Nibbs was charged with two counts of sex battery with a child over the age of 12 but under 18.

“Wow, that’s terrible,” said another parent. “I have a daughter here, and I think that’s terrible.”

An investigation alleged that Nibbs has been sexually inappropriate with girls at Brownsville Middle, going as far back as 2004. Officials said more serious offenses happened in 2015 and 2016.

In one case, officials said, Nibbs had a consensual sexual encounter with one student and then another where he had sex with a student against her will.

Parents picking up their children Thursday were disgusted to hear the news.

“It’s really nasty to be dealing with — those are children,” a parent said. “He shouldn’t be doing anything nasty like that with a child.”

Nibbs is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on no bond.

He is no longer employed at the school.

