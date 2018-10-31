Middle school security guard accused of inappropriately touching teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A middle school security guard has been arrested after police said he acted inappropriately with a teenager.

Officials said a 13-year-old girl told her parents that 50-year-old Alejandro Escobar kissed her several times and indecently touched her.

Escobar worked as a security guard at Deerfield Beach Middle School. He also served as a volleyball and soccer coach.

Police said the victim told investigators that she became close to Escobar after she told him about her problems at school. He gave her a notebook and advised she write down her issues so they can discuss it in a private session.

Escobar made one of his moves at a session on Oct. 26, police said.

According to the school officials, Escobar had been with system since 2003.

At a hearing on Wednesday, a judge ordered him to stay away from minors and maintain a distance of at least 1,000 feet from Deerfield Beach Middle School. His bond was set at $75,000.

If you believe your child is also a victim of this man, you are urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

