Michelle Obama makes surprise visit to Overtown Youth Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise visit to the Overtown Youth Center in Miami to speak with future leaders.

Obama participated in a sit-down with young women from Miami High School, Friday afternoon.

“I heard so much about these girls,” Obama said to the group. “You got a lot of work to do, right? You can handle it. I’m just so excited to see you guys.”

The teens are part of the Overtown Youth Center, where the young women participate in after-school and summer leadership programs.

Obama has been touring the country on a nationwide book campaign and has stopped at local communities, schools and youth centers along the way.

On Friday, the students received insights and inspiration from one of the most powerful and recognizable women in U.S. history.

Obama spoke to the group about women empowerment, skills for success and overall well-being.

“You want to start out with a good foundation on all fronts — on your health, on your emotional well-being and how you care for yourself,” Obama said.

The students had no idea who was coming or what to expect. Some of the students guessed Beyoncé would be the guest speaker.

By the end of the sit-down, the lessons in leadership the students learned were only the beginning.

“You know, all of that gives you the kind of fortitude that it’s gonna take to get over some of those hard times and absolutely matters,” Obama said.

Obama will head to the BB&T Center in Sunrise Friday night for a meet and greet and a book signing on her best-seller, “Becoming.”

