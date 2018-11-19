Miccosukee Tribe of Indians donates 6,000 turkeys to needy

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Thanksgiving is just days away, and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is set to donate thousands of turkeys to the community.

The turkey donation around Thanksgiving time is an annual tradition for the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

They’re planning to donate over 6,000 turkeys to families in need.

The group is working alongside the Miami-Dade District’s commission office to give back to the community.

“This is our yearly turkey distribution in conjunction with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, and the commissioner goes through each one of his public housing sites each year to make sure that the residents there are accommodated with a Thanksgiving turkey,” said Deputy Chief of Staff, District 9, Helena Sumpter.

The donations are part of the tribe’s ongoing goodwill mission aimed at building a stronger South Florida.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.