Miami’s Urban Search and Rescue team assists with relief efforts in the Bahamas

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami’s Urban Search and Rescue team has been sent to the Bahamas to help with relief efforts.

The crew built a makeshift log road on the Grand Bahama island to reach areas they had not been able to access previously.

Two people were removed for medical reasons out of the four rescued by the crew.

Crew members returned with food and water for the Bahamian residents who remain on the island.

