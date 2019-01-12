MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Haitian community came together to mark the nine-year anniversary of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Dozens of haitians and community members showed up to the prayer service and silent march held on North Miami Avenue and 62nd Street, in front of the statue of Toussaint L’Ouverture, Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Family Action Network Movement. Marleine Bastien, the group’s executive director, said the Caribbean country has yet to fully recover from the natural disaster.

“Nine years later, we are here to remember what occurred in Haiti nine years ago, and also to bring attention to the fact that Haiti is still rebuilding, and Haiti has yet to rebuild, that Haiti is still in need of our assistance,” she said.

The earthquake killed more than 250,000 people and left many more injured and homeless.

