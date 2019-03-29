Miami’s first drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary has opened

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local patients hoping to get medical marijuana can now do so without having to step out of their car.

Curaleaf, the first medical marijuana dispensary drive-thru in Miami has opened.

The business, located at 5400 NW 72 Ave., opened its doors last week.

Curaleaf said patients will have the option to place their order online and then pick it up. The building will also have admissions and reception areas, private consultation rooms and educational resources on cannabinoid therapies.

The dispensary is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

