Miami’s first craft brewery sold to public Oregon company

MIAMI (AP) — The first craft brewery in Miami is now among smaller independent breweries acquired by larger businesses, as it has been sold to a publicly traded company based in Portland, Oregon.

The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that Wynwood Brewing Company has been purchased by Craft Brew Alliance. The beer maker opened in Miami’s popular Wynwood arts district in 2013 as the city’s first full-production craft brewery.

Wynwood Brewing founder Luis G. Brignoni started the company with his father, Luis, for whom its Pops Porter is named, with the help of a $420,000 loan from the city of Miami. The newspaper quotes Brignoni in a statement that announced the sale.

The terms of the sale weren’t disclosed. Brignoni told his staff the brewery would continue to run independently as part of the deal.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.