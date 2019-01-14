Miami’s Chef Creole provides free meals for TSA at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant is stepping up to help provide free meals to Transportation Security Administration workers at Miami International Airport.

Chef Creole dished up more than 300 meals for TSA agents who aren’t getting paid due to the partial government shutdown.

“These people are here every day,” said owner Wilkinson Sejour. “It’s not like they don’t want to work, they want to work — they just aren’t getting paid.”

The restaurant took to Instagram to show their support for the federal workers.

“Today I was honored and humbled to show our appreciation & gratitude to TSA workers affected,” the post read.

The post went on to say that their meals helped feed over 250 employees in the first shift alone.

Chef Creole serves Haitian cuisine, including traditional Bahamian and Creole dishes. The restaurant’s Instagram page claims they serve the “best seafood in town.”

Monday marked the 24th day of what’s now the longest shut down in U.S. history.

Employees on back pay will eventually receive paychecks for all their time worked, but not until the government reopens.

“Things are a little confusing up there in Washington,” Sejour said, “and they have to pay the price for it? It really doesn’t make sense.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.