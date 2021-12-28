MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s iconic Big Orange will not rise to ring in the new year due to the assembly crew testing positive for COVID-19.

The Big Orange traditionally rises up the side of the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon that the crew setting up the Big Orange tested positive for the virus.

The concert and fireworks set to take place at Bayfront Park will continue as planned.

Last year would have been the 35th anniversary of the Big Orange countdown, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

