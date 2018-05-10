Miami Worldcenter unveils big Downtown Miami project

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Worldcenter gave a sneak peek to a big project that is set to come to South Florida.

The company unveiled the nearly 30-acre development in the heart of Downtown Miami.

It’s made up of residential towers, a hotel, entertainment options and more.

“We’ve been able to maximize the views and give an incredible living experience by creating these outdoors spaces for people to enjoy,” said Daniel Kodsi, CEO of Ropan Company.

The developers who plan to build it have created a 360-panorama virtual reality tour. It allows people to feel like they’re already inside

No word yet on when it will be completed.

