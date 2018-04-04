Miami worker falls from side of parking garage

MIAMI (WSVN) - A worker in Miami has been rushed to the hospital after falling 30 feet, Wednesday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the 35-year-old worker was on the side of a parking garage near Northeast Second Avenue and 24th Street, trying to remove a sign when fell to the ground.

Fire rescue crews believe the worker’s harness failed.

The unidentified worker was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was alert and speaking to officials at the time.

