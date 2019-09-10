Miami woman wins $2 million lottery jackpot

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman is now a little bit richer after she won a lottery jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, Cassandra Sabin claimed the $2 million prize from the Jackpot Triple Play game.

Sabin took the lump sum payment of $1,621,470.

Officials said the store where Sabin purchased the ticket will also receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.