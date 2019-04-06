Miami woman who says estranged boyfriend shot her gives birth to healthy boy

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman is fighting for her life after, she said, she was shot in her home by her estranged boyfriend, then gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Speaking with 7News over the phone from Ryder Trauma Center, Saturday night, 22-year-old Rosalyn Toledo said she came within inches of losing her life and her baby.

“Two bullets in my chest. One was an inch away from my heart,” she said.

Breaking now: A 22 year old pregnant woman was shot early Saturday morning. Hours ago, doctors were able to successfully deliver her baby. As for this mother, she’s still in critical condition and the shooter, still on the run. The latest tonight on @wsvn pic.twitter.com/0rTZaUND3N — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) April 7, 2019

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 11th Place, Saturday morning.

Toledo, who was nine months pregnant, said she doesn’t remember much from the incident.

“I just remember being shot through a glass door,” she said.

Toledo’s family said doctors successfully delivered the victim’s baby about two weeks ahead of schedule.

“She was crying. She can’t believe it,” said her father, Luis Toledo.

The victim’s father said it’s a miracle the baby survived.

“I’ve already seen the doctor, and the baby’s perfectly fine,” he said.

The new mother said she spoke to detectives and told the, that her estranged boyfriend was the culprit.

“A baby. How is somebody going to do that?” said her father.

Toledo is awake and alert, but she remains in critical condition because the emergency surgery she will undergo to remove the two bullets lodged in her chest is risky.

Her family said the silver lining in all this is that the baby is fine.

“It’s a life. My daughter and the baby. I’ll be 100% from now on, take care of my daughter and the baby,” said Luis.

As Toledo recovers, her family is fighting for justice, because the alleged gunman remains on the loose.

“Hopefully we can find him,” said Luis.

“I don’t know why this happened, but this isn’t going to go unpunished,” said Toledo. “I want him to be found.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

