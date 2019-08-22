Miami woman still missing over a year later

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police need help in locating 47-year-old Leanne Wedge.

She disappeared from 2750 NW South River Drive on June 5, 2018.

They describe Wedge as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, having blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information about Wedge or if you’ve seen her, you’re urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6310.

