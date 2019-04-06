Miami woman hospitalized after apparent domestic-related shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and 11th Place, Saturday morning.

Officials said the victim was shot in the chest. They believe this was the result of some kind of domestic dispute.

7News sources said the woman is pregnant, but police have not confirmed this.

She was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

