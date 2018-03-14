Miami woman accused of being fake cosmetic doctor

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police arrested a woman accused of being a fake doctor.

Fifty-three-year-old Claudia Hernandez Mesa was taken into custody on Tuesday. She is accused of performing cosmetic procedures without a license.

Officials said she operated out of a Miami high-rise near South Miami Avenue and Southwest Third Street.

According to detectives, one of her patients required professional medical attention after Mesa botched a procedure on her face, which left the victim permanently scarred.

