Miami Waterkeeper: North Miami algae bloom related to Biscayne Bay fish kill

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An algae bloom in North Miami is directly correlated to the fish kill that left thousands of dead fish floating in Biscayne Bay, according to the Miami Waterkeeper.

Officials said the algae bloom on Friday was possibly caused by the decaying fish from last week’s fish kill.

Miami Waterkeeper said the bloom is the result of nutrient pollution from septic tank sewage leaks, stormwater runoff and fertilizer.

7Skyforce HD hovered over a waterway in the area that showed a lot of algae floating in the water.

David Pobiak, who has lived on the bay for 18 years, said he’s never seen anything like Friday’s bloom before, and it ruined his family’s outdoor activities.

“My kids, my wife, we are out on the boat quite a lot as well as the fact that we fish off of this pier quite often,” he said. “As a result, now, I wouldn’t even dare fish in these waters because of the contamination, the toxicity of the algae and the effect it has on the fish.”

Officials will soon be gathering water samples, and they are looking for the public’s input to find out where the bloom is happening in Biscayne Bay.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.