NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami paid tribute to longtime community activist Georgia Jones-Ayers by naming a street in her name.

Georgia Jones-Ayers Way was unveiled during a ceremony in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

Jones-Ayers, who died in 2015, founded the Alternatives Program, which offers things other than jail time for first-time offenders of non-violent crimes.

She also co-founded the Daily Bread Food Bank.

“She just played such a big role in this community. There’s no one quite like her,” said former Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Tom Petersen. “We all miss her tremendously, so today was just an opportunity to reflect on her and remember her.”

Georgia Jones-Ayers Way is located on Northwest 22nd Avenue from 79th to 135th streets.

