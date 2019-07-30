Miami unveils 2 new flags to honor fallen military veterans, public service officers

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami has unveiled two new flags to honor fallen military veterans and public service officers.

The Honor and Remember and the Honor and Sacrifice flags could be seen in the lobby of the city’s administrative building in downtown Miami, Tuesday.

Tuesday’s ceremony was five years in the making and marks a step in the city’s effort to become more veteran and military friendly.

City Commissioner Wifredo “Willy” Gort said, “I’m glad we have these flags here to remind us that we have to take care of our veterans that sacrifice themselves — not only themselves, their families, the people that serve go through a lot, also.”

The honor and remember flag has been adopted as an official state symbol in 25 states, and it was unveiled as the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks draws near.

