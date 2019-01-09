Miami touts lowest crime rates since 1960s

MIAMI (WSVN) - Once known as one of the country’s murder capitals, Miami’s crime crackdown is making history with some of the lowest crime rates in decades.

“We wanted to work towards becoming one of the safest cities in the country,” Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said. “Well, I’m proud. I feel proud to be able to say that we are at that historic low, where we haven’t been since 1960s, and when you consider the difference in population from that time to now, it’s even more significant.”

Crime numbers dropped across the board, with burglaries diving 11 percent in Miami and 24 percent in Miami-Dade.

Robberies plunged 17 percent in Miami and 14 percent in Miami-Dade.

Both assault and battery cases have dropped six percent.

Law enforcement officials said they’re going to continue increasing patrols in neighborhood and install more live feed cameras throughout the city.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.